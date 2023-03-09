Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Anthony Francisco Hajecate, 29, and Kassidy Ray Hoover, 22, for the murder of a Sugar Land man, according to a news release.
On September 26, at approximately 12:37 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a deceased maleto the 14200 block of FM 1464 in Sugar Land.
When they arrived, deputies identified the victim as James Lee Tilotta, 34, who had died from injuries suffered from a gunshot wound at his home. Deputies also confirmed their was missing property from the residence.
After further investigation, two suspects were identified as Houston residents Hajecate and Hoover. On February 22, Sheriff’s deputies arrested both suspects on an arrest warrant for murder.
Hoover is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.
Hajecate is being held at the Harris County Jail and charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.
“Nobody deserves to have their life ended,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the release. “I applaud the efforts of the Sheriff’s deputies who did not give up and found the suspects responsible for this senseless crime.”
