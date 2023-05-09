Two men suspected in a January murder in Fresno have been identified and are in custody, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department.
On January 12, at approximately 6:34 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2300 block of Bright Sunrise Trail, Fresno in reference to a reported shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Krysavion Salas, 17, who had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified two suspects, Treylon Charles Beloney, 18, and Tyrone Hudson, 19, for the murder.
On May 2, both suspects were arrested with the assistance of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.
Both suspects remain in the Fort Bend County Jail and are charged with murder. Each is being held on a $500,000 bond.
