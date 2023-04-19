UH Sugar Land to host film and dance performance about 'Sugar Land 95'

On April 28, from 6-8:30 p.m., UH Sugar Land will host a film and theater performance called "WAIL."
Conceived and organized by Houston-based multidisciplinary artist Candice D’Meza, the work honors the "Sugar Land 95," who labored and died on a state-sanctioned convict leasing camp between 1877-1912 in Sugar Land and whose remains were discovered on a Fort Bend ISD-owned property in 2018.
"Following the uncovering of unmarked remains in 2018, the film memorializes the individuals through community grief and ritual performance," according to the event page of the University of Houston's Blaffer Art Museum, one of the co-presenters of the event.
The live performance by D’Meza will be informed by Black funerary traditions in the Antebellum South, the Dagara of Burkina Faso, the Bakongo of Angola, the Yoruba of Nigeria, and Haitian Vodou.
Following the film screening will be a panel discussion with D'Meza and Chassidy Olainu-Alade, coordinator of community and civic engagements for Fort Bend ISD, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.
WAIL was commissioned as part of DiverseWorks’ Regenerative Land-Based Sounds and Spaces curatorial programming. The event is presented in collaboration with the Blaffer Art Museum and the Diversity Over Division Initiative.
On-site parking is available for $9 via the gated visitor lot in front of the University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
