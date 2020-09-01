Virtual OutRun Hunger 5K walk, run set for Sept. 25-3

The annual OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk and Run to benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry is going virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the race is set for Sept. 25-30. Runners and walkers can go around the neighborhood, do their distance on the treadmill, or any other method in between for the event.

COVID-19 put a stop to the organization’s usual fundraisers in March. At the same time, there has been a surge in the number of people in need of assistance according to the organization. East Fort Bend continues to serve hundreds of families each month.

“East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry has served tens of thousands of Fort Bend County residents during the pandemic,” development director Stacey Williams said in a news release. ”We need everyone’s support to continue helping our neighbors and are grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters.”

To learn more about the race and to become a sponsor, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/AnyCity/3rdAnnualOutRunHunger5k.