Why is bioenergetic matching so important? – Health savings accounts can cover cost of exam

As most anyone can attest, finding that right match, whether it’s a life partner, job, home, or car, affects one’s life in innumerable ways.

Just recalling a bad date or going to an undesirable job on a daily basis can be draining. Likewise, going to an enjoyable job or buying a dream home or car can be exhilarating. The same goes for the health and beauty products people use. They may or may not be having a positive impact on the body’s energy levels. Getting a bioenergetic scan can help a patient learn the messages their body is sending and a product scan can tell if the thing put into or onto the body is making a difference.

The scans are available from bioenergetics pharmacist Dr. Ferryl McClain at Haeckerville Pharmacy in Missouri City. Bioenergetics is time intensive. The first visit will take two hours. She will test to see how drinking water and a cell phone impacts one’s health.

“Bioenergetics is more than adding a new product to a health regimen, it’s about pinpointing with laser accuracy which products are not and removing them from your team,” McClain said. “Bioenergetics is about relationship. You get a follow up visit to determine how much progress has been made that is included in your initial package.”

Patients receive follow-up calls and emails directly from McClain. There is accessibility, as she is located at Haeckerville Pharmacy and her office door is always open when she is not in session with a patient.

“You get someone who represents your best interests,” she said. “I am your medical advocate.”

Bioenergetics is about incorporating novel approaches such as the brain robot to scalar energy solutions to boost medicinal effects. There is much to learn about health through bioenergetics. Because it is a fairly new technology blending Eastern and Western medicine, it is not yet covered by most insurances. It can be paid for, however, through a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or a Health Savings Account (HAS).

Many Americans have a FSA of HSA that allows them to pay for medical expenses with pre-tax dollars. For some, those funds run dry on Dec. 31. Getting a scan done now, especially for those with use-it-or-lose-it accounts, is critical for those who want to improve their health while going into what is typically an unhealthy flu and cold season.

McClain uses her BioScan machine to measure the body’s energy levels through acupressure point readings. The process involves having a connector placed on the patient’s chest while the patient holds a brass rod in one hand. McClain uses a probe to touch each acupressure point on the patient’s fingers and toes. The computer analyzes the data and produces a very detailed report.

With the use of her BioScan machine, McClain can detect ailments and proper function of organs in the body. The same machine scans medications, vitamins, creams, and such to make sure they are helping and not causing more harm.

“I’m finding that 80 to 90 percent of the vitamins patients are taking are actually hurting them versus healing them,” she said.

To learn more, call 281-915-0793 or email info@bioeworks.com. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bioeworks.com.