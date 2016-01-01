Woman, accomplice wanted in Kroger theft

Sugar Land police are looking for two people involved in a theft at Kroger, 4825 Sweetwater, on Jan. 14.

A woman placed her hand inside her purse and demanded money from an employee at the customer service counter just before 6:30 p.m. The employee complied, and the woman left through the front entrance.

A review of surveillance video showed the suspect running through the parking lot with another person and leaving in a dark passenger vehicle.

The employee was not threatened and never saw a weapon.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black woman who was about 18 to 23 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a purple hoodie with a white draw string and blue jeans. The other person was a light-skinned black woman with short blonde hair and was wearing basketball shorts and white sandals.

Detectives believe the same two people were involved in a similar crime at another Kroger 30 minutes later at State Highway 6 and Voss Road in Fort Bend County. Witness described the getaway vehicle as a dark Chevrolet or Dodge.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/theft170186.