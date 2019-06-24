Youth fashion camp is back in Rosenberg

Fort Bend County residents interested in design will have another option for summer fun.

The only summer camp designed to take students on a four-day exploration through the fashion industry, Youth Fashion Week is a summer fashion camp developed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in partnership with the Cooperative Extension program. This camp runs July 16-19 from 8 a.m. to 3:30p.m. at the Ft. Bend County Extension Office, 1402 Band Rd. Suite 100 in Rosenberg.

The camp is designed to teach students about fashion design and illustration, sewing, modeling, buying, and careers in the fashion industry. Fashion enthusiasts will have the opportunity to take a hands-on-approach to the many aspects of fashion, and camps are open to all levels of sewing and fashion design. Campers will participate in activity sessions that will allow them to explore fashion trends and create their own personally-styled outfit and accessories, while also learning the basics to sewing, improve their stitch technique, and help dazzle up their wardrobe.

Attendees can plan on learning add dazzle to any outfit. They will also learn the simple in’s and out’s to applying age appropriate makeup and how to have a successful photoshoot and learn to use the sewing machines properly. Participants do not have to know how to sew to participate, and will learn how to sew a stylish garment.

The event is open to all youth ages 10-17 years of age. Registration for the event is $95 per person, and forms can be found at fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/youth-camps/. Interested participants can contact Victoria Zwahr at the Fort Bend County Extension Office for any questions or to reserve your space no later than June 28 by calling 281-342-3034.